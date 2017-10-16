Medical clinic opens in Kakaako

Hawaii is facing a doctor shortage.

A new medical facility in Kakaako is hoping to help fill the gap.

Island urgent care just opened its fourth location.

It also has offices in Waikiki, Kahala, and Hawaii Kai.

Island urgent care specializes in immediate medical care no appointment necessary.

“It’s great. we’re kind of the gap between, when you think you have a life threatening illness and need to get to a hospital emergency room. When you don’t think it’s a life threatening emergency, common infection, get injured on the job, we can see you for workers comp injuries,” said Dr. Juan Perez of Island Urgent Care.

The Kakaako location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company plans to open more locations on the west side of Oahu including in Kapolei and Mililani.