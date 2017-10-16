Medical clinic opens in Kakaako

By Published:

Hawaii is facing a doctor shortage.

A new medical facility in Kakaako is hoping to help fill the gap.

Island urgent care just opened its fourth location.

It also has offices in Waikiki, Kahala, and Hawaii Kai.

Island urgent care specializes in immediate medical care no appointment necessary.

“It’s great. we’re kind of the gap between, when you think you have a life threatening illness and need to get to a hospital emergency room. When you don’t think it’s a life threatening emergency, common infection, get injured on the job, we can see you for workers comp injuries,” said Dr. Juan Perez of Island Urgent Care.

The Kakaako location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

On weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The company plans to open more locations on the west side of Oahu including in Kapolei and Mililani.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s