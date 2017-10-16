One Square Foot: Christine Camp’s rise to the top

She is living the American dream but it didn’t come overnight and didn’t come easy. Korean immigrant Christine Camp overcame a challenging childhood to create one of Hawaii’s top development company, the Avalon Group.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, the founder, president and CEO of the Avalon Group joined us in studio to talk about her humble beginnings, how she ended up in Hawaii, her major accomplishments and most memorable projects.

Camp is one of 3-mega developers being featured in a special with Carole Kai and Kimo Kahoano.

One Square Foot premiers tomorrow night, at 9:30 on KHON2.