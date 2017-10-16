“Out of State” documentary to premiere at 2017 Hawaii International Film Festival

By Published:

Out Of State, directed by native Hawaiian filmmaking team Ciara Lacy (director) and Beau Bassett (producer), will make its Hawaii premiere in the Documentary Competition section at the upcoming Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF). Told through the lens of native Hawaiian inmates, David and Hale, Out Of State explores the essential role of art and culture in rehabilitation of currently and formerly incarcerated populations.

For more information about Out Of State, visit www.outofstatefilm.com.

For tickets to film, go to https://www.hiff.org/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s