Panda Express to host nationwide Career Day

If you’re looking for a job, Panda Express is hiring.

The company will host its first-ever national Panda Career Day on Oct. 18.

Select locations, including many in Hawaii, will interview applicants in person, however candidates can apply for a position at any store online.

Those who wish to apply in person are urged to sign up online for an interview time.

Click here for more information.

The company says associates are offered comprehensive benefits and perks, including:

Competitive Base Pay, Bonuses and Paid Time Off – Competitive industry pay for all positions, as well as bonuses and paid time off for all associates

Health and Wellness Benefits – Health insurance with 80 percent of associates’ premiums covered by Panda and 50 percent paid for qualified dependents

Stock Options and Savings – Stock options and 401(k) savings accounts for eligible associates, with a 401(k) contribution match of up to 4 percent by Panda

Continuous Learning – $400 annual stipend for continuing education opportunities for qualified associates, as well as college scholarships covering up to 60 percent tuition, with a maximum of $2,000 per year

Associate Perks – Discounts to theme parks, movie tickets, mobile phones, gym memberships, Panda Restaurant Group restaurants and more

Panda Express was founded by Andrew and Peggy Cherng in 1983.

It now operates nearly 2,000 locations throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, Guatemala, Canada, Mexico, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Korea, and Japan.