Rainbow Warriors leading receiver John Ursua out for season with torn ACL

The University of Hawai‘i Football team announced Monday that slot receiver John Ursua will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

The redshirt sophomore from Kealkehe suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week’s win over San Jose State.

Ursua entered the game as the nation’s leader in receiving yards and was second in receptions per game. In seven games, Ursua finished with 47 receptions for 667 yards (14.2 avg.) and five touchdowns.

The Rainbow Warriors are on a bye week and will return to Aloha Stadium on Saturday October 28th against San Diego State. Kickoff is set for 5:15pm and the game will be televised on ESPN2.