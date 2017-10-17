Ask a Specialist: Heartburn

Do you suffer from heartburn? So what’s causing it and what can you do about it? Find out with Dr. Daniel Chan, gastroenterologist at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about heartburn, join Dr. Daniel Chan for a free Speaking of Health lecture at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu. It’s called “Why Heartburn Happens” and it’s this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, from 6 – 7 pm. This is part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117.