‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ choreographer to take part in Hawaii Sketch Comedy Festival

Kat Burns (Publicity photo)

An Emmy Award-winning choreographer will be in town this weekend for the 3rd annual Hawaii Sketch Comedy Festival.

Kat Burns currently serves as the choreographer for the television show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which airs on KHON2’s sister station, Hawaii’s CW.

She will work with local actors for the festival’s opening-night show as well as teach a workshop and talk story with participants.

“I remember seeing her work at The Uprights Citizens Brigade in Hollywood and have followed her career ever since,” said festival founder Kimee Balmilero. “From a small black box theater to an Emmy, she’s got such a wonderful story to share.”

The Hawaii Sketch Comedy Festival is an annual two-day event that features original comedy by local and off-island creators, plus live music and educational workshops geared towards writers, performers, and producers interested in a career in comedy.

Burns’ workshop will be held Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Studio 909 on Kapiolani Boulevard, directly across from the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. Tickets cost $35, and all ages and all levels are welcome.

Click here for more information and a full list of events.

Provided by: Hawaii Sketch Comedy Festival

