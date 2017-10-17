Final report lists ‘undetermined’ cause of crash off Molokai with plane still missing

The National Transportation Safety Board recently released its final report of a Cessna with three on board that went missing off Molokai in late December 2016.

The federal agency cites pilot judgment and weather issues among its findings, but says the probable cause of the accident remains undetermined since the airplane still has not been located.

It said the plane’s most recent annual inspection was done just two days before the fatal flight.

The final report details how the pilot initially canceled reservations for the rented plane due to weather conditions, then reinstated the booking and requested two life vests.

The pilot was briefed on weather-related flight restrictions, and provided a verbal flight plan over the phone. A third passenger joined prior to takeoff and a third life vest was retrieved. The group took off in the afternoon.

The report says they were supposed to have returned to Honolulu by 6 p.m., but the pilot texted the rental facility to say they were still on Molokai. Rental staff offered for the group to stay overnight on Molokai with a friend instead of flying at night, and says the pilot told her he “would think about it.”

About an hour later, the rental staff was informed the FAA was looking for the missing plane.

The NTSB says the pilot requested multiple phone and text weather briefings during the outing, in addition to automatic weather-related messages area pilots would see.

Conditions at the time and area of the accident included clouds, heavy rain, obscured mountain visibility.

The NTSB says the plane is presumed to have crashed in the Pacific Ocean after FAA lost radar contact with it shortly after takeoff from Kaunakakai to Honolulu, over open water approximately seven nautical miles northwest of Molokai Airport.

The missing airplane still has not been located, an emergency locator signal has not been received, and the final report says attempts to locate a signal from the pilot’s cell phone were unsuccessful.

The pilot was identified as Michael Childers, 26, and the passengers were Whitney Thomas and John Mizuno.