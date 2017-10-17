Utility work on Likelike Hwy in Kaneohe continues today; expect delays

Contractors for Hawaiian Electric Company are replacing power transmission equipment in the Kaneohe area, which will require traffic stoppages on Tuesday.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., there will be two or three 10-minute traffic stoppages, as follows:

All lanes of traffic travelling in both directions on the Likelike Highway, on the mountain side (mauka) of the H-3 overpass will be closed intermittently.

The Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to Likelike Highway will be closed intermittently.

Contractors will be using a helicopter to carry equipment, ropes and cables from a transmission structure adjacent to the highway to another one located on the mountain ridge.

Traffic signs, control measures, and special-duty police officers will help control traffic on the Likelike Highway and on H-3 approaching the Kaneohe-bound H-3 exit ramp to Likelike Highway.