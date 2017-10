Emergency officials are responding to an incident at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

The city Department of Parks and Recreation reports fields 15-19 are closed due to an emergency helicopter landing.

It was reported just after 1 p.m.

According to Honolulu police dispatch, no one appears to be hurt.

The helicopter belongs to Barbers Point Flight School.

There’s no word on why it had to land.

Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for the latest on this developing story.