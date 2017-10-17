Imua and Tiffa Garza to perform at the Blue Note Hawaii

Imua and Tiffa Garza are an incredibly talented husband and wife duo. Tiffa Garza is the daughter of country musician Ernie Cruz, Sr. and comes from a musical family including older brothers John Cruz and Ernie Cruz Jr. who are two of Hawaii’s beloved musicians. Imua Garza is a vocalist, musician, producer, recording engineer and composer.

The duo has a few upcoming performances at the Blue Note Hawaii and joined us in studio with a preview.

Blue Note Hawaii

Monday, October 23

6:30p(Doors Open at 5p) & 9:00p (Doors Open at 8:30p)

Tickets Start at $15

For tickets, visit https://www.ticketweb.com/t3/sale/SaleEventDetail?dispatch=loadSelectionData&eventId=7522855&REFID=bnweb