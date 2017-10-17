Kaukonahua Rd. reopens after reports of downed wires

Kaukonahua Road is back open.

The city says it was completely shut down from Farrington Highway to Kamananui Road due to downed wires.

The wires were not electrical. Hawaiian Electric says power was not affected.

The Honolulu Fire Department says the incident involved a military transport carrying heavy equipment. A passing engine company called it in to officials at 11:39 a.m.

Officials with the 25th Infantry Division confirm the transport was carrying engineering equipment in support of the military exercise Lightning Forge at Dillingham Airfield.

No one was hurt. The road was reopened by 2:35 p.m.