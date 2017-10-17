Man arrested for arson, burglary after break-in, fire at Hilo jail

Hawaii island police have made an arrest in a burglary and arson investigation at Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo.

At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, police and fire units responded to the old section of the facility off Waianuenue Avenue. Arriving units found cells on the second floor of the building fully engulfed in flames.

As firefighters were clearing the second floor, officials say a man emerged from a cell, which contained contents that were on fire at the time. He ran past the firefighters, but was apprehended by nearby correctional officers and detained until patrol officers arrived.

Daniel J. Blust, 33, of Hilo was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree theft, third-degree criminal property damage and unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police say vehicles near the suspected point of entry into the building were damaged and items taken from within.

This portion of the facility was used as storage with the bottom floor utilized by maintenance personnel. It is a separate building from any other on the grounds used to house inmates.

No inmates were in danger at any time therefor no evacuation was needed or conducted.

One correctional officer was treated for smoke inhalation and another for a laceration sustained during efforts to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Blust did not require medical attention.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray at (808) 961-2382 or todd.pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.