Millions approved for new building at Campbell High School

Campbell High School has dealt with long-time overcrowding on campus, but now there’s some help to ease the congestion.

The state’s largest high school will receive resources and funds for a new building.

According to Representative Matt Lopresti, he was notified by Governor Ige, that $39 million will be released to fund the design, construction and equipment for a new classroom building.

Lopresti said, “our kids are going to have the rooms they need to learn in, at a temperature in which they can learn, and an environment that they deserve to have a quality education.”

Recently, Campbell High School received more air conditioners and ceiling fans. The campus will soon get covered walkways.