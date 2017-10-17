New security measures expanding to all Hawaii airports

Related Coverage Food inspections among new security measures at Honolulu airport

We’ve learned new security procedures will soon be rolling out at airports around the state.

We told you about the new rules earlier this month. Changes were slowly being implemented at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Now, the Transportation Security Administration tells us training is underway at more checkpoints in Honolulu, as well as Kahului, and Hilo airports.

Training will take place at all state airports within the next month.

The new rules require travelers to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening when going through the security checkpoint.

Along with big electronics, like laptops and tablets, the TSA says you may also want to take your food out of our carry-ons too.

“It’s not required that you remove your food at the checkpoint, but it’s encouraged as a way to facilitate our screening process to make sure that no one has hidden any explosives in their food,” said TSA spokeswoman Sari Koshetz.

These new security procedures are being rolled out at airports across the country.

Click here for more information.