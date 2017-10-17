Professional Santa Claus asks for help recovering stolen ‘sleigh’

Adrian Rumsey, known to many as Santa, is not so jolly today.

Thieves stole his truck, and a special part of the holiday spirit along with it.

Rumsey, a professional shopping mall Santa Claus, says his truck was taken early Tuesday morning.

Rumsey says his neighbor saw his truck parked in the lot at 12:30 a.m., but when Rumsey got up to drink water at 2 a.m., he looked out his window and it was gone.

Rumsey said no one saw or heard anything. He called police, but they told him he’d just have to wait and see.

He’s worked as Jolly Old Saint Nick for the last several years at Windward Mall, Kahala Mall, and the Navy Exchange.

But he’s been decorating his gold 1989 Dodge Dakota for Christmas for more than two decades.

“I would do it every year,” Rumsey said. “I enjoyed doing it for the kids and everything.”

He described the elaborate way he’d decorate his truck as if it were his sleigh: “I’d put an igloo, it’s kind of a big reindeer, penguin, snowman, Santa Claus, and I got the bears on a toboggan.”

Rumsey told KHON2 he used a generator to power the lights and decorations on his truck.

“I’d drive around and people would stop and take pictures, even the policemen,” he said.

This isn’t the first time a Grinch tried to steal something from him. He caught someone trying to break into his truck just last month, but the person ran off when Rumsey spotted him.

With his truck missing. Rumsey said the holidays won’t be the same.

“I always decorate it right before Thanksgiving,” Rumsey said. “But this year, well, we’ll just have to see. … I’d just like to get the truck back so I can decorate it for Christmas, so people can enjoy it.”