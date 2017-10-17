Suspect accused of punching security officer while stealing Spam

Surveillance photos of the suspect, left, and person of interest

Honolulu police need your help identifying a robbery suspect.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, at approximately 11:46 a.m., two men entered a store on Fort Street Mall.

Police say the suspect took a case of spam and left the store without paying.

When a security officer tried to stop him, police say the suspect punched him and fled.

The other man was observed accompanying the suspect, but was not assisting him during the struggle.

Police identified him as a person of interest.

If you have any information, you can submit an online tip here.

