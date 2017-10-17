Target celebrates opening of newest store at Ala Moana Center

Target’s seventh store in Hawaii is getting ready to welcome customers.

There are high hopes for the new location at Ala Moana Center.

KHON2 got a first look inside the new store, and staff say everything is set to go for Wednesday’s soft opening.

The two-story store will carry everything from electronics to fresh produce. There are five different entrances and an escalator connecting both levels.

Officials hope the store will bring increased foot traffic to this part of the mall.

“When Nordstrom left, a lot of business left from this wing in Ala Moana, so we’re excited to be here and excited to bring this business back to this side of the mall,” said Zach Orell, Target Ala Moana team leader. “What’s special is our food section, our grocery department. We have an entire fresh produce, dairy, deli meats, frozen section, dry goods, and an entirely separate wine and spirits section that caters to all your needs.”

The store opens to the public at 8 a.m. Wednesdays with daily store hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

A grand opening will be held Sunday, and the first 1,500 customers will get a free Target bag.