Brush fire prompts evacuations, shuts down portion of Hana Hwy. in Haiku

At least five homes have been evacuated due to a brush fire on Maui.

The fire was initially reported at 6:32 p.m. on the makai side of Hana Highway near the Haiku Road intersection.

Five companies, two water tankers, three batallion chiefs, and three chief officers are currently on scene.

Water tankers were brought in by the county’s Department of Public Works and Goodfellow Brothers.

Some crews are working to protect structures while others are attacking the head of the fire downwind.

The highway is currently closed between the bottom of Maliko Gulch and Pauwela Road.

Images and video were provided by Anna Kim, MauiNow.com, and Maui 24/7.