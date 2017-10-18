Embassy Suites opens new hotel in Kapolei

Embassy Suites by Hilton now has a new location in Kapolei.

The hotel welcomed guests for the first time Wednesday.

Unlike most of the state’s big hotels, this one isn’t by the beach, but right in the heart of the town near Kapolei High School.

The hotel has hired 70 workers, nearly all of whom live in West Oahu.

Hotel officials tell us it will be game-changer for the area.

“We will look at businesses and certainly the local community as well to come to our hotel and then tourists as a destination to discover Kapolei,” said general manager Reid Yoshida. “Employees now only have to drive 10 minutes to their home, and what that does is they’re able to spend the time with their kids, whether that’s at softball practice or baseball practice or just seeing their kids’ baseball game.”

The average price for a room is $300 a night.