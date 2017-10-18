Honolulu mayor nominates hotel executive to police commission

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell has nominated one of Hawaii’s top hotel executives to join the Honolulu Police Commission.

Gerard “Jerry” Gibson is area vice president for Hilton Hawaii, Oregon, Las Vegas, and Arizona.

If confirmed by the Honolulu City Council, he would take the place of former commissioner Marc Tilker and serve the remainder of his term, which expires next June.

The commission has two vacancies and is currently weighing the appointment of the next chief of police.

Commission chairman Max Sword recused himself from the chief vote due to a family tie with one of the finalists.

Without the vacancies filled, the four remaining voting members would have to agree unanimously on the chief pick.