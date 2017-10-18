Keiki Corner – Papa John’s Charity of the Month

In “Keiki Corner”, we focus on the Kamaaina Kids Summer Day camp scholarship program named Papa John’s Charity of the month. All money raised goes to benefit the program and we find out how families can help.
Website: www.kamaainakids.com
In “Keiki Corner”, we focus on the Kamaaina Kids Summer Day camp scholarship program named Papa John’s Charity of the month. All money raised goes to benefit the program and we find out how families can help.
Website: www.kamaainakids.com
Advertisement
Advertisement