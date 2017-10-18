Keiki Corner – Papa John’s Charity of the Month

By Published:

In “Keiki Corner”, we focus on the Kamaaina Kids Summer Day camp scholarship program named Papa John’s Charity of the month.  All money raised goes to benefit the program and we find out how families can help.

Website: www.kamaainakids.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s