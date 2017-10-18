Kini Zamora to hold fashion show at Iolani Palace

It will be the first ever of its kind, a fashion show at Iolani Palace! Kini Zamora, designer and CEO of KZ, and Pomai Toledo, Director of Development for the Friends of Iolani Palace joined us this morning with more on the upcoming event.

During the show, Kini will be unveiling his new Spring/Summer 2018 Collection, which was inspired by a variety of indigenous and immigrant cultures.

Not only is this Iolani Palace’s first-ever designer fashion show, but “Kini Zamora at The Palace” will also benefit the Alii Garment Reproduction Project, which showcases the timeless flare and styles of royal fashion. Through this project, the distinctive fashions worn by Queen Liliuokalani, Princess Kaiulani and King Kalakaua during their era are brought to life.