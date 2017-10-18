Mixed Plate: Season of Gold

Mixed Plate follows Mother Nature’s paint brush as she sweeps through Japan, welcoming the autumnal equinox by coloring the foliage with brilliant hues of crimson, copper, and gold.

“Season of Gold” journeys to the farthest tip of Honshu for the Aomori Lantern Festival, to the terraced fields of Nagaoka for the Rice and Sake festivals, to the Inland Sea for the Miyajima Festival at the spectacular Floating Torii, and finally to the far south to Karatsu for the Hikiyama Festival.

Along the way we luxuriate in onsens, indulge in multi-course kaiseki feasts, and sample the best of Daiginjo Sake.

“Season of Gold” will re-air on Hawaii’s CW on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 10:35 p.m., and on KHON2 on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m.