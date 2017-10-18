New push aims to curb exposure that can poison children without warning

Lead poisoning can affect a child’s brain development without any symptoms.

A push is being made to get more children tested.

The Hawaii Department of Health recently received $361,956 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deal specifically with lead poisoning.

“Starting in 2016, our toxicologist sat down, went through the data from 2011 through 2015, and we saw some concerning data from 2011 and 2012,” said Fenix Grange, the department’s chief of hazard evaluation.

The data showed Kauai and Hawaii island had the highest percentage of children with elevated blood lead levels, followed by Honolulu and Maui.

The data also showed a significant spike in the number of cases throughout the state in 2011 and 2012, specifically on Kauai and Hawaii island.

The data also showed a significant drop in the number and severity of cases across the state from 2013 to 2015.

KHON2 asked what caused the increase in 2011 and 2012, and the drastic decline the following years.

“Because we just discovered this in 2015, we haven’t yet identified what the source is,” Grange said. “Only a small fraction of children are being tested.”

Grange also explained that the Department of Health hasn’t been able to thoroughly study the results from the data since it lost its funding over a decade ago.

“In 2003, the state lost the CDC childhood lead grant program,” Grange said. “What that meant is since that time, the state hasn’t been able to do active surveillance.”

Gwen Palmer, a registered nurse with the Department of Health, said that the $361,000 from the CDC will help educate parents about the importance of getting their child tested.

“Unfortunately with lead, there are no overt symptoms, so the kids look okay. So that’s why I think that’s one of the reasons we have a harder time getting the parents to take the children in for testing,” Palmer said. “The symptoms are more in brain development. When they start to learn, when they start to go to school, they’ll find more behavioral problems, more learning disabilities some ADHD kinds of issues. If the child is exposed for too long, then those developmental issues are permanent.”

According to the Department of Health, elevated blood lead levels are caused by consuming or inhaling lead.

“What’s very difficult here is that lead is just ubiquitous in our environment,” Palmer said. “A lot depends on what the occupation of what the father is or the mother, because there can be what’s called take home lead. If that parent is exposed to lead in their job, they can bring that home as well. So those are the things that parents need to be aware of.”

Lead may also be found in fishing weights, home paint chips, dust, toys, and ceramic dishes.

There are simple steps parents can take to protect their children.

“Parents need to be sure they do good hygiene, before they eat wash their hands, wash the area around their mouth,” Palmer said. “This is a community effort. The more we know about this, the better chance there will be of keeping their children healthy.”

