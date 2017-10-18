Romano’s Macaroni Grill files for bankruptcy protection

Romano’s Macaroni Grill has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It closed nearly 40 unprofitable locations this year.

The company says its 93 remaining restaurants will stay open, and that the filing was to done to shed legal liabilities.

Industry experts say more customers are opting for cheaper, faster chains, while younger diners prefer non-chain restaurants.

There are two Romano’s Macaroni Grill restaurants in Hawaii.

One is at Ala Moana Center on Oahu, and the other is located in Waikoloa on Hawaii island.

The two locations are franchises, and a representative says they are not affected by the bankruptcy protection filing.

She says the Hawaii locations are some of the most successful restaurants in the chain.