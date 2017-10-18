Third Honolulu police officer arrested in alleged corruption investigation involving Kealohas

Honolulu Police Department Lieutenant Derek Hahn has been arrested by the FBI.

The FBI confirms Hahn was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Hahn is connected to a federal investigation tied to an alleged corruption involving former Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Hahn is listed as a co-conspirator in an alleged plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana.

In court documents, Hahn was a lieutenant in Criminal Intelligence Unit that informed Detective Niall Silva of a mailbox theft that occurred at the Kealoha’s residence.

Hahn is labelled as Co-conspirator 3 (CC3) in court documents.

Silva claims Hahn instructed him not to put the original hard drive containing video surveillance of the mailbox theft into HPD evidence.

“According to Silva, the original hard drive (containing the entire video) was not submitted into evidence – despite HPD protocol to the contrary. This was because CC3 (a more senior HPD officer) instructed Silva not to put the original hard drive into HPD evidence; instead, Silva kept the hard drive in his desk. Silva inquired with CC3 on three separate occasions as to what he should do with the original hard drive. CC3 instructed SILVA to hang onto it. The excised videos were later produced to the FBI.”

Hahn has been in the department for 20 years, and is the 3rd officer this week to be arrested.

A police spokesperson says he will be placed on leave without pay pending investigation.

Earlier, the FBI charged retired major Gordon Shiraishi for obstruction and current officer Bobby Nguyen for conspiracy, which federal authorities say involved obstruction, conspiring, and lying.

