Board of Water Supply crews responded to a broken 8-inch water main at the intersection of Paiwa and Kahuailani Streets in Waipahu Wednesday morning.

Paiwa Street is now open between Waipahu and Kahuailani Streets after earlier closures.

The water main break is centered on the dead end stretch of Kahuailani Street. About 16 customers were affected.

The break was reported shortly before 5 a.m.

More information to follow.