Aircraft disaster exercise to take place at Honolulu airport

Don’t be alarmed if you see smoke and flames coming from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, Oct. 20.

The airport will serve as the staging area for a multi-agency emergency response exercise from 8 a.m. to noon.

The exercise is a mandatory certification requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration, and tests airfield disaster preparedness and response by simulating a full-scale aircraft emergency disaster.

It will involve hundreds of volunteers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University and airport personnel, who act as injured passengers.

Participating agencies include HDOT Airports Division staff, HDOT Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) units, Securitas, FAA, TSA, City and County of Honolulu Fire and Police Departments, Emergency Medical Services, American Medical Response, Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Federal Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Public Safety and airline personnel.

Flight operations will continue as normal during the exercise with no impact to scheduled flights.