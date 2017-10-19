Alaska Cares: Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii

Alaska Airlines is celebrating their 10th anniversary in Hawai’i.  To celebrate, they’re honoring ten of their local community partners that have a special focus on youth and education. Today, we’re learning more about the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii.

Boys and Girls Club of Hawaii has been operating in Hawai‘i for over 40 years and serve more than 14,000 kids a year. Through their programs, Club Kids receive academic mentorship, enhance their leadership skills and are encouraged to make healthy life choices. They’re currently accepting enrollment for their  annual Youth of the Year Academy. Tim Motts has details.

 

