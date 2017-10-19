Ask a Doctor: Risks, Treatment for the Most Common, Chronic Joint Condition

By Published: Updated:

It’s the most common, chronic condition of the joints. Osteoarthritis affects 30 million people. There are a number of risks factors. But it can be treated. Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with a look.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s