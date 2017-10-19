‘Bows Basketball hit the court Sunday for Green & White Scrimmage

Fans are able to get their first peek of the 2017-18 edition of University of Hawai’i men’s basketball when the Rainbow Warriors hold their annual Green & White scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The event begins at 1:00 p.m. and admission is free.

Arena gates open at noon as fans will have the chance to watch the team go through practice, before a controlled scrimmage with multiple periods of varying lengths. Different lineup combinations will be on the floor as players will change teams throughout the afternoon.

Following the scrimmage, the team will hold an autograph session on the arena concourse. UH men’s basketball posters will be available for fans.

UH returns seven of their top eight scorers from last year, including all-Big West honorable mention picksGibson Johnson and Jack Purchase. Returning senior Mike Thomas is also back after redshirting this season. A total of five newcomers join this year’s squad—freshman Samuta Avea and Justin Hemsley and junior college transfers Trevor LaCount, Jaaron Stallworth, and Brandon Thomas.

The Rainbow Warriors will host Hawai’i Pacific at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 as part of a exhibition doubleheader with the Rainbow Wahine. UH will officially open its regular-season on Friday, Nov. 10 versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.