BREAKING: Saint Louis long snapper Yanagi invited to 2018 Polynesian Bowl

Saint Louis senior long snapper Peyton Yanagi has been invited to the 2018 Polynesian Bowl.

Standing at 5’9″ 180 lbs, Yanagi has been long snapping for three years. He learned the craft under the tutelage of former University of Hawai’i star snappers Jake and Luke Ingram.

The second annual Polynesian Bowl will be played on Saturday January 20th at Aloha Stadium.

Other players from Hawaii invited are Saint Francis safety Wembley Mailei, Kamehameha defensive end Jonah Welch, Saint Louis defensive backs Isaiah Tufaga & Kama Moore, Crusader linebacker Noa Purcell, Punahou offensive lineman Alama Uluave, Kahuku defensive end Samson Reed, Waianae linebacker Kana’i Mauga & running back Rico Rosario, ‘Iolani receiver Justin Genovia along with three players from Kapolei being DE Kukea Emmsley, LB Rocky Savea, and DT Aaron Faumui, Kailua offensive lineman Sione Veikoso, Mililani offensive lineman Noah Williams, as well as Pearl City defensive lineman Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

