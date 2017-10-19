Built FORD Tough Matchup: (5) Kamehameha vs. (1) Saint Louis



Sixty years ago, the game would have been played at the old Honolulu Stadium.

But on Saturday night, Aloha Stadium will be the site of the ILH Division I championship round.

The undefeated, two-time defending champions of Saint Louis will have a chance to make it three straight against Kamehameha.

The Warriors ended Punahou’s season in the semifinal last weekend, and will need another upset.

The Crusaders went 2-0 in the regular season against Kamehameha with a combined score of 58-12.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.