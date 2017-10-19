Built FORD Tough Matchup: (5) Kamehameha vs. (1) Saint Louis

By Published:


Sixty years ago, the game would have been played at the old Honolulu Stadium.

But on Saturday night, Aloha Stadium will be the site of the ILH Division I championship round.

The undefeated, two-time defending champions of Saint Louis will have a chance to make it three straight against Kamehameha.

The Warriors ended Punahou’s season in the semifinal last weekend, and will need another upset.

The Crusaders went 2-0 in the regular season against Kamehameha with a combined score of 58-12.

Kickoff is 6 p.m. Saturday at Aloha Stadium.

