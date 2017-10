World renown chef Sam Choy and star of the KHON2 cooking show Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen, will be sharing his cooking secrets and local recipes at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu on Kauai this Friday the 20th.

Guests will be treated to an evening of food, fun, and entertainment and will get a chance to learn from one of the best chefs in the world.

Website: choyofcooking.com