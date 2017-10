The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Brian Te‘o: Roosevelt coach Kui Kahooilihala and the Rough Riders for making the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Sam Spangler: Syracuse, led by former University of Hawaii running back Dino Babers, upset second-ranked Clemson last week.

Rob DeMello: Iolani wide receiver Justin Genovia suffered a shoulder injury that ended his prep career early, but he still left a big impact.