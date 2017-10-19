FAA recommends airlines ban electronic devices from checked luggage

More restrictions are in the works for those who fly, and what you can do with your laptop.

The Federal Aviation Administration is recommending airlines require electronic devices, like laptops, be placed in your carry-on.

There are concerns over the potential for a catastrophic fire, so the FAA recommends that large electronic devices be banned from checked baggage.

So what brought this on and how much of a concern is it for passengers?

Most passengers carry them on anyway, but there’s concern that more will be checking laptops in because of other recent safety regulations.

FAA did some recent tests that show there is a possibility of an explosion when rechargeable batteries are in contact with some household items.

Aviation analyst Peter Forman tells us it’s a valid concern.

“There’s no access to the cargo area in flight, so it’s a very difficult place to put out any fire in flight, so obviously the FAA needs to be careful about what goes into the cargo area,” Forman said.

The Transportation Security Administration is still phasing in stricter security measures that require passengers to take their electronic devices out of a carry-on bag during security checks. This is an extra safeguard to prevent terrorists from bringing in explosives.

Because of these stricter measures, the FAA believes more passengers might be putting their electronic devices in their checked luggage. This proposal isn’t so much concerned with terrorism, but the possibility that the electronic devices could accidentally explode and set the airplane on fire.

Passengers we spoke had mixed feelings about the possibility of more restrictions when they travel.

“It’s not really reasonable. I mean it’s safety first obviously for the people in the flight, but they take it maybe a little bit too far,” said Mililani resident Paul Orem.

“Normally, I put them in my carry-on, just because there’s times when luggage gets lost or it’s not there on time, so I want to make sure I have all of my valuables with me,” said Kapolei resident Landace Mcbrayer. “It wouldn’t be a problem for me.”

Forman says it could cause a problem for others who carry a lot of electronic devices that would be too difficult to carry on.

“I recently flew to the mainland and I had a drone that I was bringing. I was bringing three GoPro cameras with extra batteries for all of them,” he said.

The airlines would have to approve the recommendation before it goes into effect.

KHON2 checked with Hawaiian Airlines and a spokeswoman says it’s still being reviewed.