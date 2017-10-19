Federal grand jury meets, but no new arrests in alleged corruption investigation

A federal grand jury has wrapped up for the day with no word on any indictments.

They’ve been meeting on a near-weekly basis for nearly two years to listen to evidence in the corruption investigation involving former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor.

The grand jury plays a role in the case involving an alleged plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, for the theft of the Kealohas’ mailbox in 2013.

So far, four officers have been charged in connection with the case, but the charges came directly from prosecutors, not a grand jury indictment.

Three of those officers were arrested and charged this week: retired Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, Ofc. Bobby Nguyen, and Lt. Derek Hahn.

All were part of the Criminal Intelligence Unit that investigated the mailbox theft.

We know of two others who also received target letters in the investigation, but so far, they have not been arrested.

Neither of the Kealohas have been charged.

Louis Kealoha also received a target letter, but his attorney, Myles Breiner, says he has not been arrested.

Katherine Kealoha is listed in court documents as a co-conspirator in the plot to frame her uncle, but she did not receive a target letter.

The FBI searched the Kealohas’ home Wednesday.

“There were two search warrants, one for their condominium and one for their home. What was obtained, I haven’t reviewed the evidence list yet,” Breiner said. “I’ve called repeatedly to the FBI and Mr. (U.S. Attorney special prosecutor Michael) Wheat’s office that if there is complaint that’s been handed down, or an indictment, to contact my office and my clients would be happy to voluntarily surrender.”

Breiner maintains his clients are innocent, but he also says anything can happen.

There is a chance indictments or arrests in the investigation could happen in the near future.