Freeway, road closures planned for Race to the Base triathlon

Several major thoroughfares will be closed Saturday, Oct. 21, for the Hawaii Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation’s 3rd annual Race to the Base triathlon.

The race begins at Magic Island and ends at Aikahi Elementary School in Windward Oahu.

Westbound lanes will begin to close on Ala Moana Boulevard between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue at 3:30 a.m. and move westward. All lane closures are expected to be in place by 6 a.m.

Crews will begin reopening roadways as the last participant passes through the area. All lanes are expected to be open by 11 a.m.

The lane closures on state roadways are as follows:

Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway – Two westbound left lanes will be closed from Kamakee Street to Puuhale Road. All lanes on westbound Nimitz Highway between Puuhale Road and Valkenburgh Street will be closed to traffic. Motorists will be detoured at Puuhale Road and Kamehameha Highway to access the onramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway.

H-1 Freeway – One westbound right lane will be closed from the Valkenburgh Street onramp to the Kaneohe/Honolulu offramp (Exit 13B).

H-3 Freeway – All lanes will be closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Kaneohe Bay Drive offramp (Exit 15). Kaneohe-bound traffic will be able to access the Marine Corps Base via the Kaneohe Bay Drive onramp to the H-3 Freeway.

Additional street closures will take place along: Kaneohe Bay Drive, Mokapu Boulevard, and Aikahi Loop.

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time, use alternate routes, and drive with caution through the race areas.

