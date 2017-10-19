Journey frontman to perform benefit show in Honolulu

Journey’s lead singer, Arnel Pineda, is performing a solo concert in Honolulu.

The show takes place Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

His set list will feature his favorite songs, such as “Jump” by Van Halen, “Live and Let Die” by Paul McCartney, and “Message in a Bottle” by the Police.

Pineda has put on several solo shows to raise money for charities from all over the world and across the U.S.

Proceeds from his Honolulu concert will go to Katipunan, an organization that promotes civic education, citizenship, and American values to immigrants.

Reserved tickets, priced at $99, $79, and $69, go on sale Friday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. at Blaisdell Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, and by phone at (800) 745-3000.

