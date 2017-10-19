NOH Place Like Home: Pearl City High School



Pearl City High School is home of the Chargers.

Established in 1971, the colors and name of the school were selected by students at Highlands Intermediate. Those very students ended up being the high school’s first graduating class in 1974.

Pearl City is an award-winning school in regards to its curriculum and academic achievement, but it’s the band that has hit all the right notes over the years.

Recognized as one of the premier concert band programs in the nation, the Chargers have played around the world, including Japan, London, and even the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.

As for the football team, the Chargers have been a perennial powerhouse since the creation of Division II 14 years ago.

Although the program has never captured a league title, it has represented the OIA in the state tournament three times in the last six years.

Notable Charger alumni include Hawaii sportscaster David Kawika Hallums, late U.S. Congressman Mark Takai, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

So the next time you head for the hills in Central Oahu, strike up the band and cheer on the Chargers.