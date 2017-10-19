On the Road: Kamehameha defensive coordinator Lance Samuseva



Former University of Hawaii defensive lineman Lance Samuseva is now defensive coordinator for the Kamehameha Warriors.

He says one of the biggest lessons his players have taught him is patience.

“Just like these guys, I’m still learning. This is my first year as a coordinator, and there’s a lot for me to learn,” he said.

Samuseva works alongside his fellow former Rainbow Warrior teammates, now Warriors head coach Abu Maafala and defensive line coach Houston Ala.

“It’s been great, a lot of laughs,” Samuseva said. “The fact that we can speak to each other and agree to disagree, stuff like that. At the end of the day, we know our common goal is to get this team going and try to get wins on Saturdays and Fridays.”

Fifth-ranked Kamehameha plays top-ranked Saint Louis on Saturday.

“We’re just going to try our best to just execute,” Samuseva said. “I think that’s the thing that we’ve got to do if we want any chance to go and compete with these guys. We’ve got to execute at our best, and our room for mistakes has to be very slim.”