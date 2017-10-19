Overnight lane closures planned along freeway, Middle St. for electrical work

Overnight lane closures will be in effect as Hawaiian Electric Company crews string overhead power lines along the Middle Street Moanalua Freeway overpass.

On roadways with adjacent sidewalks, the sidewalks will also be closed.

The closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday in the following areas:

In the area of the Middle Street overpass:

On Middle Street double-lane closures will require traffic contraflows in the remaining two lanes of roadway.

At the Middle Street intersection with Kaua Street, one lane will be closed on Kaua.

At the Middle Street intersection with North King Street, one lane will be closed on North King.

On the highways below the Middle Street overpass:

H-1 Freeway westbound airport exit, one lane will be closed.

H-1 Moanalua Freeway westbound, two lanes will be closed.

H-1 Moanalua Freeway eastbound, one lane will be closed.

The work on the Middle Street overpass will be very brightly lit, and drivers are warned not be distracted by the lights.

Drivers are urged to slow down in these areas, keep their eyes on the road, and observe all traffic control measures.

The work is necessary as HECO continues to work on the power distribution system.