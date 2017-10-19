Rainbow Wahine hosts UC-Riverside, CSU-Fullerton this weekend

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team returns to the Stan Sheriff Center to host its second to the last homestand of the 2017 season. The Rainbow Wahine will take on UC Riverside on Friday, October 20 and Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, October 21. Both matches are slated for the first serve at 7:00 p.m.

Hawai’i won both of its road matches last weekend to improve to 13-7 overall and 7-1 in the Big West. In the first game, UH overcame a slow start at Long Beach State to win in four sets, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22. The Rainbow Wahine then outlasted the Matadors in a roller coaster, five set battle with the Matadome on Saturday night. Against CSUN, UH came up one service ace shy of tying their program record of 17 set earlier this year at Cal State Fullerton.

Senior middle Emily Maglio was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week after bringing her block party on the road to Southern California. She had a hand in a team-high 18 combined blocks in the two matches. At Long Beach State, Maglio tied her career-high for the third straight match with 10 blocks while recorded her second straight double-double of her career with a match-high 14 kills. She followed up that performance by posting her 14th double-digit kill match with 13 kills to go with a match-high eight blocks. Maglio continues to lead the Big West 114 total blocks (No. 8 in the NCAA) and a 1.54 blocks per set average (No. 9 in NCAA). Maglio is also second in the league with an overall hitting percentage of .380.

Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato led UH with 24 combined kills. At Long Beach State, she notched 10 kills then against CSUN, she came through when the team needed her the most, with a match-high 24 kills to go with nine digs. With the match tied at 1-1 and the third set coming down to the wire, Granato tallied seven kills with no errors on 11 swings to help the ‘Bows take a 2-1 lead with a 27-25 set win. In the fifth and deciding set, she once again put the team on her back and notched four kills in six attacks with back-to-back service aces.

At Northridge, sophomore setter Norene Iosia tied her career-high with five service aces and posted her team-leading 11th double-double of the year with a match-high 44 assists to go with 10 digs. She also had a hand in two blocks (one solo) and had two kills. Overall, Iosia leads the Big West with 30 service aces and is third in the Big West with 10.14 assists per set.

Senior libero Savanah Kahakai tied Iosia with a team-high of 10 digs at CSUN. Kahakai now has 15 double-digit dig matches this season—including the last nine-straight. She is now 32 digs away from tying former UH standout Tara Hittle at No. 4 in the UH career dig list with 1,315. Currently, Kahakai has 1,283 digs in her four year career.

Match 20 Information

WHO: Hawai’i (13-6, 7-1 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (9-10, 1-6 Big West)

WHEN: Friday, October 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI (10,300)

Promotions: Coca-Cola is the sponsor of Friday’s special “Domestic Violence Awareness Night” and fans are encouraged to wear purple apparel. The first 500 fans will receive Coca-Cola Zero aluminum bottles along with a grizzly cooler being awarded at intermission. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. Season ticket holders in any sport will receive 50% off tickets (select areas).

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentating for all three matches. Scott Robbs, Lisa Strand Ma’a and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will be the on-air talent for the pre- and post-game shows. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum OC16 channels 12 and 1012 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: UH’s matches will be streamed live for mainland fans only. Go to HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule for links.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air Friday’s match with Tiff Wells handling the broadcasts.

AUDIO WEBCAST: http://www.espn1420am.com

LIVE STATS: Livestats for all of this week’s matches will be available at HawaiiAthlectics.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at HawaiiAthletics.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: Hawai’i is 22-0 all-time against the Highlanders. Earlier this season, the ‘Bows defeated the Highlanders on the road a reverse sweep, five-setter, 20-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-7.

Match 21 Information

WHO: Hawai’i (13-6, 7-1 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (4-15, 0-7 Big West)

WHEN: Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, HI (10,300)

PROMOTIONS: Bank of Hawaii is the sponsor of Saturday’s match and will distribute 100 thermal snap bags along with gift cards at intermission. Fans can register to participate at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. UH Alumni Association (UHAA) members will receive 50% off tickets (select areas) with a valid UHAA membership card.

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise both of UH’s matches this week with Scott Robbs handling the play-by-play and Chris McLachlin doing the color commentating for all three matches. Howard Dashefsky, Lisa Strand Ma’a and Ryan Kalei Tsuji will be the on-air talent for the pre- and post-game shows. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum OC16 channels 12 and 1012 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: UH’s matches will be streamed live for mainland fans only. Go to HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule for links.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air Friday’s match with Tiff Wells handling the broadcasts.

AUDIO WEBCAST: http://www.espn1420am.com

STATS: Livestats for all of this week’s matches will be available at HawaiiAthlectics.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at HawaiiAthletics.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: UH holds a 37-0 record against Cal State Fullerton. Earlier this season, the ‘Bows swept the Titans on the road, 25-8, 25-9, 25-16. In the three-set win, UH recorded a school record 17 service aces with McKenna Granato leading the charge with a career-high six aces by herself.