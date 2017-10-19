The 3rd Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival

Hilton Hawaiian Village is getting ready to hold their 3rd Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival this Saturday. They are bringing in more than 100 beers from both local and mainland brewers, and this year will also feature 30 wines and 30 sakes. It will be held on the resort’s beachfront Great Lawn, with entertainment from Henry Kapono and other local stars like Blayne Asing, Alx Kawakami and more.

Joseph “JJ” Reinhart, chef de cuisine at Tropics Bar & Grill, joined us this morning with all of the details.

To purchase tickets and for the festival or tonight’s pairing dinner, visit hiltonhawaiianvillage.com/beer