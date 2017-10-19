What’s Poppin’ : Wild Wings, Strawberry sorbet, etc.

Wild Wings is this weeks limited edition spicy savory flavor from Primo Popcorn. It’s only available several times a year.

Get the tangy, spicy chicken wing flavor out of a bag, less mess!

If people get on your nerves with what they say or do ….. no sweat! Just tell them, No ack! You might feel better.

This is another fun pidgin item from Pidgin Overdrive.

Strawberry Sorbet is this week’s fruity, non-dairy, frozen treat. All their sorbets are packed full of real fruit and nothing artificial.

Check out all of their fun items at 120 Sand Island Access Road or online at www.primopopcorn.com.