Event brings awareness to Dating Violence

In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness month, ‘Women Speaking Out’ Founder, Juliet Lighter, is holding an event to bring awareness to dating violence and help raise funds to create a scholarship fund for young women.

The Speak Love Charity event will take place on Thursday, October 26, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Hawaiian Aroma Caffé, located at the Holiday Inn Beachcomber Hotel. The event marks the launch of WSO Hawaii’s new Speak Love campaign featuring Lil Coconut Hawaii and custom designed clutches by local calligraphy artist Tyra Takahashi.

Tickets: $40 and are available at www.wsohawaii.org or at the door.