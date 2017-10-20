Former HPD chief Louis Kealoha and wife arrested Friday in public corruption case

Archive video from an April 2016 interview

Former Honolulu Police chief Louis Kealoha and wife Katherine were arrested Friday morning according to their attorney Myles Breiner.

Katherine Kealoha is a city deputy prosecutor.

The couple self-surrendered to federal agents at 6 a.m. at their condo.

Read the full indictment here (PDF).

The FBI arrested retired major Gordon Shiraishi and current officer Bobby Nguyen on Sunday, current Lieutenant Derek Hahn on Wednesday, and current officer Daniel Sellers on Friday.

The arrests are tied to an alleged plot to frame Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, in the 2013 theft of the Kealohas’ mailbox.

Puana was tried in federal court, accused of stealing the mailbox outside the Kealohas’ home. The case ended in a mistrial.

Retired officer Niall Silva accepted a plea deal alleging a cover-up in Dec. 2016. Silva pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy — accused of falsifying records, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements — and implicated other officers in a conspiracy to frame Puana.

When asked if they framed their uncle, the Kealohas told Always Investigating in an April 2016 interview:

“No, absolutely not,” Louis Kealoha said. “We would never do something like that.”

“It throws around a lot of facts that people are like ‘woo’ but there is no substance,” Katherine Kealoha said.

“If we did that, a police officer did that, I tell you what — we have difficulty keeping secrets,” Louis Kealoha added. “This would be out in the public. If more than two people know about it, game over.

“If any of that was true,” the former chief continued, “we’d have cops coming out and saying yes, because the cops who work in this unit are the same ones that will have no problem going to the FBI when they see something wrong with another officer, and they’ve done it in the past.”

The Kealohas will appear in federal court at 2 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a statement that Katherine Kealoha has been placed on leave without pay pending the outcome of the federal court case.

More details to follow.