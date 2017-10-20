Former judge explains bank fraud in light of allegations against Kealohas

Former Honolulu chief of police Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor, were arrested Friday morning following a federal grand jury indictment.

Eight out of the 20 counts in the indictment are for bank fraud.

The 42-page indictment alleges the Kealohas falsely reported being victims of identity theft by submitting a forged police report to cover up their poor credit.

Read the full indictment here (PDF).

Prosecutors also claim Katherine Kealoha altered monthly statements for a trust account, falsely claiming it was her own in order to obtain a loan.

Other allegations say she submitted a forged lease agreement claiming the Kealohas received rental income that they did not.

Randal Lee, an assistant professor at Hawaii Pacific University and former circuit court judge, couldn’t talk about the specifics of this case, but he did explain how bank fraud is committed.

“When you go and take a loan to buy a car or to buy a house, you fill out an application,” Lee said. “Whatever you put down on that application, the bank relies on it. So if you provide false information, basically untrue statements on that application, and the bank relies on it, you’ve committed bank fraud.”

Several family members were also victimized, according to the allegations.

The indictment states that Katherine Kealoha’s uncle, Gerard Puana, gave her more than $70,000 to invest in an investment club. Instead, prosecutors say she spent more than $45,000 of that money on personal expenses.

The indictment also claims that Katherine Kealoha even misspent money from her own grandmother.

The allegations say that Katherine Kealoha convinced her grandmother to take out a reverse mortgage, and that Katherine Kealoha spent more than $92,000 of the money on personal expenses, and misappropriated almost $150,000 from trust accounts she was supposed to oversee for two minors.

With all of these allegations against the Kealohas, KHON2 wanted to know what kind of evidence is needed to prove bank fraud.

“You’d have to look at checks, contracts, emails, letters, any other written documents to try and paste things together,” Lee said. “Invoices to recreate the transaction to see where the fraud occurred.”

KHON2 wanted to know what kind of systems are in place to prevent bank fraud.

“The bank needs to be diligent. People need to report it,” Lee said. “People need to be prosecuted and the justice system or the judicial system should treat these types of crimes equally as serious.

“You need to impose perhaps stiffer sentences, perhaps stiffer penalties so that people realize you can’t go around doing these things,” Lee said. “Unfortunately, I think the old saying goes, when there’s a will, there’s a way.”