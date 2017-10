Kona Gold Trading Company is a family-owned and operated bakery on Hawaii Island. All of their baked goods are made fresh daily in small batches. Their Bakery, Retail Store and Tasting Room business is located off Mamalahoa Highway in Kealakekua. Stop in and try their award winning coffee and delicious Macadamia Nut Rum Cakes in four flavors from around the Islands.

